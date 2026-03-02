Armenia pledges humanitarian aid amid Iran crisis

2 March 2026 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Iranian and Armenian foreign ministers, Abbas Araghchi and Ararat Mirzoyan, have held a phone conversation, according to a statement from the Iranian Embassy in Armenia reported by AzerNEWS.

During the call, the Armenian minister expressed Yerevan’s readiness to provide humanitarian assistance and voiced hope for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis surrounding Iran.

In response, Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, emphasized that the country is in a state of full-scale war and reaffirmed its commitment to continue defending itself.

The latest phase of hostilities erupted in February 2026, amid long-standing tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States. After years of mutual hostility over Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and regional proxy networks, Israel and the U.S. launched a coordinated airstrike campaign against Iran on 28 February 2026. This operation, variously described as Operation Lion’s Roar or Epic Fury, targeted Iranian military infrastructure and leadership.

This is not the first major clash between Iran and Israel. In June 2025, a brief but intense conflict known as the Twelve-Day War occurred between the two states before a ceasefire was negotiated.