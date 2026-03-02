Saudi Arabia intercepts drones targeting Ras Tanura Oil Refinery

2 March 2026 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted two drones targeting the Ras Tanura oil refinery in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province on Monday, according to Defense Ministry spokesperson Turki al-Maliki in remarks to Al Arabiya, AzerNEWS reports.

Al-Maliki said debris from the destroyed drones caused a “limited” fire within the facility’s vicinity, but confirmed that no civilian injuries were reported.

Ras Tanura is one of the largest oil refining and export facilities in the world, making it a critical component of global energy infrastructure.

The attempted strike comes amid escalating regional tensions. Since Saturday, Iran has launched a series of drone and missile attacks across the Middle East and Gulf region, including against targets in Saudi Arabia, following Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian territory.

Saudi authorities condemned the attacks on the Kingdom and neighboring Gulf states, reaffirming their right to self-defense and warning that further measures, including potential retaliation, remain under consideration.