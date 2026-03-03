Azerbaijan to be represented at Umut International Youth Film Forum

3 March 2026 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will be represented at the 13th Umut International Young Film Forum in Bishkek from March 4 to 7, AzerNEWS reports citing Kyrgyz media.

The event aims to support newly launched projects, contribute to the professional development of young filmmakers, and promote international cooperation in the film industry.

The forum is organized by the public foundation "Umut Art Cinema" with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

This year, the forum's motto is "With Love from Paris." The event is dedicated to the People's Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic, actor and painter Dogdurbek Kydyraliyev, as well as the veteran of Kyrgyz cinema, film scholar, critic, and educator Seyit Bokonbayev.

The forum covers two main areas – a competition and an industry platform. Within the program, international and national competitions will be held, along with special screenings that provide opportunities to meet the filmmakers.

This year, films from Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and several other countries will be presented.

Within the "Umut Industry" platform, master classes, lectures, presentations, and professional meetings will be organized. The main event will be the presentation of projects in the short-feature film category.