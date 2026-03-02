European gas prices surge nearly 50% after Qatar halts LNG production

2 March 2026 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

European gas prices have surged sharply amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. AzerNEWS reports that after Iranian attacks, one of the world’s leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters, QatarEnergy, announced that it had suspended production, triggering an almost 50 percent jump in prices.

