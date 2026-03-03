President of Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation visits Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University [PHOTOS]

3 March 2026 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

As part of her trip to the Kyrgyz Republic, Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation, has visited Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, AzerNEWS reports. She also presented the books published by the Foundation to the university library.

During the visit, Foundation President, Professor Aktoty Raimkulova held a meeting with the University's Rector Professor Alpaslan Ceylan and Vice-Rector Professor Almaz Ibraev.

During the meeting, the importance of cooperation with higher education institutions in preserving and promoting the common cultural and scientific heritage of the Turkish world was emphasized.

It was noted that these publications will serve as important academic resources for students and researchers and will contribute to the expansion of studies related to the Turkish world.

Finally, the parties expressed that joint efforts to develop mutually beneficial cooperation will continue.

Established in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

--------

Photo Credits: Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation