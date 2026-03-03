ChatGPT maintains lead in Azerbaijan despite ongoing market share decline

3 March 2026 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

ChatGPT continued to dominate Azerbaijan’s AI chatbot market last month, accounting for 83.09% of total usage across desktops, mobile devices, and tablets, AzerNEWS reports, according to the latest data from StatCounter. However, its share declined by 1.53 percentage points compared to the previous month, marking the third consecutive monthly drop and bringing the total decrease over this period to 12 percentage points. Meanwhile, Google Gemini strengthened its position in second place, gaining...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!