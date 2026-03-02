Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation holds third board meeting [PHOTOS]

2 March 2026 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Under the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (TCHF) has held its third Board meeting in Bishkek, AzerNEWS reports.

The event brought together culture ministers and deputy ministers from TCHF member states, leaders of international organizations of Turkic-speaking countries, members of the diplomatic corps, and media representatives.

Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova.

The meeting was preceded by a TCHF exhibition showcasing books published by the Foundation as well as a photo exhibition of completed restoration projects.

The Board meeting commenced under the moderation of Mirbek Mambetaliev, Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In her address, Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Foundation, highlighted the organization's achievements over the past year, noting that more than 135 projects and events had been successfully implemented. She also emphasized the importance of the strategic goals ahead.

Kubanichbek Omuraliev, Secretary-General of the Turkic States Organization, praised the Foundation's initiatives, stressing that they contribute significantly to the expansion of cultural cooperation among Turkic peoples and the preservation of shared heritage.

Speaking on behalf of Azerbaijan, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova underlined the country's special commitment to collaboration with TCHF.

She noted that joint projects play a crucial role in fostering cultural integration among Turkic peoples, safeguarding their rich heritage, and passing it on to future generations.

Established in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

--------

Photo Credits: Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation