Azerbaijan strengthens regional sports infrastructure [PHOTOS]

3 March 2026 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A brand-new judo hall has opened its doors in the settlement of Vandam in the city of Gabala, marking another step in the development of martial arts infrastructure across the country, AzerNEWS reports.

The opening ceremony brought together prominent figures from the sports and education communities, including Arifa Bayramova, head of the Gabala district education sector under the Sheki-Zagatala Regional Education Department; Rashad Rasulov, Executive Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation; world champion and Executive Committee member Elkhan Mammadov; Fariz Najafov, president of Gabala Sports Club; as well as local residents.

Equipped with modern tatami mats that meet international standards, the 150-square-meter facility has been fully outfitted by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation. In addition to the main training area, the hall includes dedicated coaching and locker rooms. The venue is expected to accommodate up to 150 young athletes, creating new opportunities for children and teenagers in the region to take up judo.

The opening in Vandam is part of a broader nationwide initiative to expand access to the sport. Between 2022 and 2026, new judo halls have been commissioned in cities and districts including Ganja, Sumgayit, Gusar, Agstafa, Zagatala, Goranboy, Sabirabad, Zira (Baku), Agdash, Kurdamir, Astara, Jalilabad, Tartar, Gakh, Imishli, Shabran, and the village of Mosul in Zagatala.

In addition, a total of 14,000 tatami mats have been distributed to 195 sports halls in Baku and other regions, underscoring a sustained commitment to strengthening grassroots judo and nurturing the next generation of champions.