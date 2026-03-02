US base in Türkiye's İncirlik reportedly striked [VIDEO]
Footage appears to show a US military base being hit, with some sources identifying it as Incirlik Air Base in Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports.
Journalists from Haber Global have shared what they describe as the first footage showing strikes on the Incirlik Air Base in Türkiye.
The videos circulating online allegedly capture explosions and flashes in the vicinity of the base, which hosts Turkish and United States forces.
The authenticity and extent of the reported damage have not yet been independently verified.
There has been no immediate official statement from Turkish or US authorities regarding the reported incident.
Further details are expected as the situation develops.
JUST IN: U. S BASE IN TURKEY HAS BEEN HIT— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 2, 2026
“First footage of strikes on the US Incirlik Air Base in Turkey”https://t.co/OOjkffK5RG
