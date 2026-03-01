Netanyahu: Strikes on Iran to intensify in coming days

1 March 2026 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify air strikes on Tehran in the coming days, declaring that Israel’s military was not at “full strength” in their campaign against Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

“I have issued instructions for the continuation of the campaign… Our forces are now striking at the heart of Tehran with intense power, and this will only escalate in the days ahead,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

He also offered his condolences to the families of those killed in Iranian strikes on Israel, saying his country was living through “painful days.”

A missile attack on Sunday killed at least nine people in the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, the deadliest strike in the country since the war began.

“Yesterday here in Tel Aviv, and now in Beit Shemesh, we lost dear people. My heart goes out to the families, and on behalf of all of you, the citizens of Israel, I send my wishes for a full recovery to the injured,” said Netanyahu.