State Chamber Orchestra takes audience on timeless musical journey [PHOTOS]

2 March 2026 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra has once again demonstrated that chamber music can resonate with astonishing scale, depth, and emotional power.

Their latest performance at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall took the audience on a musical journey through eras and styles, AzerNEWS reports.

At the conductor's stand was South Korean maestro Jong-hun Bae, whose expressive interpretation brought a distinctive energy to the program.

Jong Hoon Bae has earned acclaim for his dynamic approach to music, having collaborated with prestigious orchestras such as the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, the St. Petersburg State Academic Symphony Orchestra, the Leipzig Symphony Orchestra, Mihail Jora Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra.

The evening opened with the bright and uplifting Symphony No. 6 by Felix Mendelssohn, followed by Suite No. 3 "Ancient Airs and Dances" by Ottorino Respighi. A particularly lyrical moment was offered by Edward Elgar's "Serenade for String Orchestra", full of romantic tenderness and noble melancholy.

The highlight of the evening was Joseph Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1, featuring a virtuosic solo by Honored Artist Alexey Miltykh.

The Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra, a distinguished musical ensemble based in Baku, Azerbaijan, was established in 1964 by composers Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev.

The orchestra performs compositions by Azerbaijani, Western European, and Russian composers and actively showcases Azerbaijani classical music internationally.

In 2025, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev was appointed as the new conductor of the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra.