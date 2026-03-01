Azerbaijan continues evacuation of citizens amid escalating US–Israel strikes on Iran [PHOTOS]

1 March 2026 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from neighboring Iran is continuing amid escalating military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel.

AzerNEWS reports that all necessary conditions have been created to ensure the safe evacuation of citizens, and the process remains ongoing.

The escalation follows stalled diplomatic efforts over Iran’s nuclear program. After the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran ended without progress on February 17, the United States increased its military presence in areas close to Iran, deploying more than 150 aircraft to bases across Europe and the Middle East.

The third round of negotiations was held in Geneva on February 26. The meeting, conducted under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, was described as a last opportunity for a diplomatic settlement. However, no concrete agreements were reached. Tehran reportedly refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program.

On the morning of February 28, Israel and the United States launched military airstrikes on Iranian territory.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and members of his family were killed in the attacks.

The situation in the region remains tense, with governments closely monitoring developments and taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their citizens.