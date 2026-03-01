MEDIA urges reliance on official sources

1 March 2026 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Amid ongoing military operations in the Middle East, an increasing flow of information across media platforms and social networks is raising concerns about potential confusion within society, AzerNEWS reports.

AzerNEWS reports that the warning was issued in a statement by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MEDIA).

“In a situation where the risks of disinformation are high, we call on all media entities to rely only on information from official sources and not to allow information manipulation. We call on journalists and public activists to disseminate only official information and to refrain from sharing information that causes concern in society,” the statement said.

The agency emphasized the importance of responsible journalism during periods of heightened regional tension, underlining that the spread of unverified information could contribute to unnecessary anxiety and destabilization.

MEDIA urged media representatives and social media users alike to exercise caution and professionalism while covering developments related to the situation in the Middle East.