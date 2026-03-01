MFA: Embassies operating in enhanced mode amid regional escalation, 30 citizens cross into Azerbaijan

1 March 2026 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions in the region are continuing their work in an enhanced mode in response to the ongoing military escalation, AzerNEWS reports.

This was stated by Aykhan Hajizadeh, Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, commenting on the situation of Azerbaijani citizens in the affected areas.

“In accordance with the crisis situation, our Embassies and Consulates General in the region continue their activities in an enhanced mode,” Hajizadeh said.

“In accordance with the appeals from our citizens, our diplomatic missions are providing appropriate support.

So far, only one of our citizens has been injured. The citizen is being provided with appropriate support by our diplomatic mission and his condition is good.”

Addressing the issue of evacuation, the MFA spokesperson noted that Azerbaijani citizens are currently leaving Iran through land borders.

“Regarding the evacuation of our citizens, at present, in accordance with the travel warning shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Azerbaijani and Turkish land borders are being used for the exit from Iran of Azerbaijani citizens in Iran, depending on the region of their location. So far, 30 of our citizens have crossed the Azerbaijani border,” he stated.

He also clarified that broader evacuation measures are not planned at this stage.

“In general, taking into account the closure of airspace in the region, no evacuation of citizens is planned at this time.

Our citizens currently in the region are asked to carefully monitor the security situation, follow the instructions and recommendations of local authorities, stay away from mass gatherings and strengthen personal security measures,” the statement said.