Lamine Yamal reaches 100 goal contributions at 18, breaking record

1 March 2026 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Lamine Yamal has become the first player in history to reach 100 goal contributions at the age of 18, AzerNEWS reports, citing OneFootball.

The milestone was achieved following FC Barcelona’s 4–1 victory over Villarreal CF in the 26th round of the Spanish league.

After the match, the 18-year-old winger’s tally stands at 49 goals and 52 assists, bringing his total goal contributions to 101.

According to the report, Yamal reached the landmark in 166 appearances. For comparison, former Barcelona star Lionel Messi achieved the same milestone at the age of 21 in 159 matches, while former Real Madrid CF striker Cristiano Ronaldo reached it at 21 years of age in 236 games.

Yamal’s rapid rise continues to draw comparisons with some of football’s greatest players, underlining his growing importance for Barcelona at a remarkably young age.