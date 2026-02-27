Azerbaijan approves amendments to law on cinematography

27 February 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The draft law on amending the "Law on Cinematography" has been approved in its third reading, AzerNEWS reports.

The draft was included on the agenda of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan session held on February 27.

The amendments aim to modernize the legal framework for film production in Azerbaijan in line with international best practices, clarify key concepts, expand institutional mechanisms for state support, and enhance the investment attractiveness of the country's cinema industry.

The draft introduces more precise definitions within the sector. Notably, the law will now explicitly define terms such as "national film," "foreign film," "co-production film," film production,” and the stages of film production (preparation, shooting, post-production).

The draft also distinguishes between "local producer" and "foreign producer." These changes clarify the legal status of entities, ensure greater transparency in applying state support and incentive mechanisms, and replace the term "jointly shot film" with "co-produced film" to align Azerbaijani legislation with international legal terminology, improving the language and style of the legal text.

Amendments to Article 3 establish the involvement of foreign producers in film production in Azerbaijan as a distinct component of state policy. This measure facilitates the country's integration into the international film market and promotes cultural diplomacy.

Provisions added to Article 13 allow partial reimbursement of expenses for foreign and co-produced films in accordance with the Rules. This mechanism, successfully applied in many countries, encourages foreign investment, develops the local service sector, and creates new jobs.

The proposed changes aim to strengthen the legal framework for cinematography in Azerbaijan. They are expected to increase the number of international and co-production projects, attract foreign funding to the national film industry, promote Azerbaijan's cultural and creative potential on the global stage, and expand cooperation opportunities between the public and private sectors.