Ethiopia’s PM visits Victory Park [PHOTOS]
A delegation led by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited Victory Park in Baku on February 27 as part of the official program of his trip to Azerbaijan.
AzerNEWS reports that a guard of honor was lined up at the park in tribute to the distinguished guest.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed laid a wreath at the Victory Monument, paying respect to the memory of those who lost their lives in Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War.
During the visit, the Ethiopian leader was briefed in detail about the establishment of Victory Park, which was created to commemorate the unparalleled heroism demonstrated by the Azerbaijani people during the war and to immortalize the cherished memory of the country’s martyrs. The park stands as a symbol of Azerbaijan’s historic victory and national unity.
