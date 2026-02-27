Gazprom Neft Deputy Chairman detained in Russia on bribery charges

27 February 2026 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In Russia, the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprom Neft, Anton Chalyabov, has been detained on suspicion of accepting a large bribe.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing Interfax, citing an official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Irina Volk, law enforcement authorities have charged Chalyabov with accepting a bribe totalling approximately 30 million rubles (about $388,000).

“Law enforcement agencies have brought charges against the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprom Neft for accepting a bribe of around 30 million rubles. He has been detained,” Volk stated.

Police reports indicate that between 2021 and 2022, while serving as branch director of Gazprom Invest, Chalyabov allegedly received illegal payments on multiple occasions from executives of commercial organisations.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.