Roya Aliyeva shines in her first solo concert at National Art Museum [PHOTOS]

27 February 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Roya Aliyeva, laureate of national and international competitions, has been held her first solo concert in the Italian Hall of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, AzerNEWS reports.

The performance featured a repertoire of classical and retro pieces.

Born on February 25, 2005, in Baku, Roya Aliyeva began her musical journey at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, where she studied at the affiliated Art Gymnasium.

During her school years, she participated in numerous concert programs, excelling in both violin and piano. She served as the first violinist in the Gymnasium's Chamber Orchestra and was an active member of the vocal and choral ensembles.

Röya has earned top prizes, including Grand Prix and first-place awards, at prestigious national and international competitions in Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Finland. Her performances have also graced official and cultural events hosted by foreign embassies in Azerbaijan.

Since 2025, she has been studying vocal arts under Farid Aliyev at the vocal music school of Fidan Hajiyeva. That same year, at the initiative of Fidan Hajiyeva, Röya appeared as Telli in Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler" during the 2nd International Opera Festival, earning acclaim for her performance.

Currently, Roya Aliyeva is a fourth-year student at the Baku Music Academy, majoring in instrumental performance (violin).

Alongside her studies, she teaches violin at Fidan Hajiyeva's vocal music school in both Azerbaijani and English.