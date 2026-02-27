bp appoints Nadir Imanov as new Vice President for AGT region

27 February 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Nadir Imanov has been appointed Vice President for Finance for bp’s Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye (AGT) region, effective April 1, 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

Currently serving as Vice President for Finance for bp’s Middle East and North Africa region, Imanov will assume responsibility for overseeing all financial matters across the AGT region in his new role.

He will report to the Senior Vice President for Finance for Production & Operations at bp’s London office and will lead the company’s regional financial management strategy.

Imanov succeeds Colin Allan, who currently holds the position of Vice President for Finance in the AGT region. Allan will return to the United Kingdom starting April 1.

With this appointment, Imanov becomes the seventh Azerbaijani national to serve as Vice President at bp in Azerbaijan and will join the company’s AGT regional leadership team.

Imanov brings more than 30 years of experience in planning and commercial operations. Throughout his career, primarily with bp, he has led large teams and major business operations across Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Egypt and Oman, building extensive international leadership expertise in the energy sector.