27 February 2026 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Hillary Clinton told a congressional panel Thursday that she “had no idea” about the crimes of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, while calling for President Donald Trump to answer questions under oath regarding his past association with Epstein.

As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking to reporters after a six-hour closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee, Clinton said she was eager for the full truth to emerge.

“I want to see the truth come out,” she said, expressing disappointment that her testimony was not made public. “So I wouldn’t have to be out here characterising it for you.”

Clinton said she appreciated Committee Chairman James Comer for raising what she described as significant questions about the direction and scope of the investigation, and for allowing her to outline areas she believes warrant further scrutiny.

“That was a reassuring way to end a very long, repetitive deposition,” she said.

Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, is scheduled to testify Friday. The couple had initially resisted a subpoena from the committee, dismissing the probe as politically motivated, but agreed to comply as potential contempt-of-Congress proceedings loomed.

Clinton also criticized Republican members of the panel, saying they had not questioned other witnesses about Epstein or his convicted associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Clintons and Trump have denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein, whose ties to prominent political and business figures have drawn intense scrutiny in recent years.