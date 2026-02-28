China’s deflation warning sends signals across global markets

28 February 2026 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

As the world’s second-largest economy, China is always under scrutiny, and recent data on its consumer and producer prices should raise eyebrows beyond Beijing. In January, China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose a mere 0.2 percent year-on-year, a slowdown from December’s 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI) fell by 1.4 percent, signaling persistent deflationary pressure in the industrial sector. These numbers may seem small, but their implications are profound, both for China and the global economy.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!