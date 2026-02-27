Carpet Museum to host Jamila Hashimova's solo exhibition

27 February 2026 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On March 3, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will unveil the solo exhibition "In Love with Beauty" by the renowned artist Jamila Hashimova, AzerNEWS reports.

The project aims to introduce the artist's rich artistic world, creative style, and aesthetic vision to a wide audience.

The exhibition will showcase nearly 60 works of painting and graphics. The main motifs in the artist's work include women portrayed in various ways, flowers, birds, and forms of nature. A bright color palette, soft tonal transitions, and a sensitive approach to details define the overall visual poetics of the exhibition.

The project will also feature a special place for the carpet "Yol" (The Road), woven based on Jamila Hashimova's art work, in the museum's Traditional Technology Department.

The depicted city, houses, and moving human figures carry symbolic meaning. Here, traditional weaving techniques harmoniously intersect with the artist’s contemporary vision.

Jamila Hashimova has held solo exhibitions in Rome, Paris, Sofia, Brussels, Berlin, and other cities.

Her paintings are preserved in numerous museums and private collections. The exhibition "In Love with Beauty" is another significant cultural event that showcases the continuity of the artist's personal style and artistic stance.

The exhibition will run until March 8.