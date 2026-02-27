President Ilham Aliyev approves action plan for accelerating digital dev't in Azerbaijan for 2026-2028 - decree

27 February 2026 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

The Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development for 2026-2028 has been approved in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

Under the decree, the “Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2028” (hereinafter – the Action Plan) is formally endorsed, with its implementation to be financed through the state budget and other sources stipulated by law. The Digital Development Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with coordinating and overseeing the execution of measures outlined in the Action Plan.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan is required to report to the President on the progress of implementation every quarter. The ministry must also submit proposals to the Ministry of Finance regarding the allocation of necessary funds during the annual state budget drafting process, the distribution of these funds, their potential reallocation during the fiscal year, and the implications of unspent funds by year-end.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan should ensure the financing of measures envisaged under the Action Plan by allocating the required financial resources as a separate line item in the state budget each year, following the conduct of a comprehensive financial assessment. In coordination with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, it shall also implement the measures stipulated in paragraph 4.2 of this decree.

The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication will be responsible for monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the measures outlined in the Action Plan, acting upon the instructions of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Central and local executive authorities, state-owned legal entities, public legal entities established on behalf of the state, and other budget organizations have been instructed, while the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Central Bank, the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson), the Chamber of Accounts, the Judicial Legal Council, and the Commission on Combating Corruption have been recommended, to ensure the timely and full implementation of the measures envisaged in the Action Plan and to submit monthly reports on progress by the 10th day of each following month to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.