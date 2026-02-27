Culture Minister holds talks with People's Artist Khuraman Gasimova

27 February 2026 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with prominent opera singer, educator, State Prize laureate, and People's Artist Khuraman Gasimova, AzerNEWS reports citing the Culture Ministry.

The meeting included discussions about reforms being implemented to align arts education with modern standards.

Khuraman Gasimova highly praised the importance of assessing the professional competence and skills of teachers working in arts schools and centers. She noted that the development of arts education is directly linked to the professionalism of instructors.

"Unfortunately, until now, the professional qualifications of teachers working in this field had not been evaluated. Although this step has come late, we are pleased that the process has finally begun. As someone who has worked in arts education for many years, I can say that these reforms will certainly bear fruit in the near future," she said.

The People's Artist also welcomed the steps being taken to ensure the cultural sector develops in line with modern challenges and stressed her readiness to share her knowledge and experience in this direction.

The meeting also featured an extensive exchange of views on the overall development of the arts sector in the country.