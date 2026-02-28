Pakistan rules out talks amid rising violence linked to Afghanistan

28 February 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

There will be no negotiations, Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Press Secretary, Musharraf Zaidi, said, commenting on a recent statement by the Afghan Taliban, AzerNEWS reports.

Zaidi’s remarks came after Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a Friday press conference that his country was open to talks to reduce tensions.

“Negotiations will not happen. There is no dialogue. No discussions will take place. Terrorism originating from Afghanistan must end,” Zaidi stated. He emphasized that Pakistan’s responsibility is limited to protecting its citizens and territory.

The Afghanistan conflict has reignited in Pakistan following a series of terror attacks on its soil. On February 6, a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad killed at least 36 people. On February 21, another suicide attack targeted a security convoy in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing two soldiers.

These attacks prompted Pakistan to launch its first wave of retaliatory strikes across the Afghan border. According to Pakistani authorities, the operations targeted shelters and bases used by armed groups, particularly members of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Afghan sources reported that at least 18 people were killed in the strikes and vowed to respond, leading to armed clashes on Thursday night.