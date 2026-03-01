Baku’s oil backbone holds firm as global markets shift

1 March 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

In recent months, global energy markets have once again reminded us of their volatility. Oil prices, buffeted by geopolitical tensions and shifting trade dynamics, remain at the center of economic debates worldwide. For energy-exporting nations, these fluctuations represent strategic challenges that can reshape fiscal stability and long-term development. As for Azerbaijan, a country whose economy is deeply intertwined with oil and gas revenues, stands as a vivid example of this reality.

