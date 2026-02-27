Ethiopia’s PM visits ASAN Service Center during official trip to Azerbaijan

27 February 2026 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, visited an ASAN Service Center as part of his official visit to Azerbaijan.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ulvi Mehdiyev, briefed the Prime Minister on the ASAN service centers established at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as on innovation-driven projects implemented by the Agency.

During the visit, the guest was presented with various technological solutions applied in the operation of ASAN centers. It was noted that ASAN, Azerbaijan’s national brand, has been exported as an intellectual product, with agreements signed with more than 30 countries and international organizations. The concept has also been recognized by the United Nations as a best-practice model and is being promoted across four continents.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali also reviewed the activities of the Mobile ASAN service, which plays a key role in ensuring access to public services for citizens in remote and underserved areas. Praising the initiative, he stated that a similar model will soon be implemented in Ethiopia.

The delegation was further informed about the activities of the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center, the Bilim Baku Center, and ABAD Public Legal Entity.

As a result of bilateral cooperation with the State Agency, the first “MESOB” public service center, based on Azerbaijan’s ASAN model, began operating in June 2025 in Addis Ababa.

It is worth recalling that in May 2024, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the State Agency and Ethiopia’s relevant institution on implementing the ASAN service experience in the country.

Within the framework of the Memorandum, Azerbaijani specialists conducted training sessions for Ethiopian civil servants, established unified service standards, and prepared recommendation documents based on the technological solutions used in ASAN centers.