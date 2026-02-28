Neftçi and Şamaxı share spoils in Azerbaijani Premier League xlash

28 February 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Another match of the 22nd round of the Azerbaijani Premier League took place over the weekend.

AzerNEWS reports that Neftçi visited Şamaxı, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

With this result, the Baku-based club sits in 6th place with 31 points, while the hosts remain 8th with 26 points.

Earlier in the round, Kəpəz defeated Sumqayıt 3-0, and Zirə secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Araz-Naxçıvan.

The league standings continue to show a tight battle for mid-table positions as teams prepare for the final stretch of the season.