Neftçi and Şamaxı share spoils in Azerbaijani Premier League xlash
Another match of the 22nd round of the Azerbaijani Premier League took place over the weekend.
AzerNEWS reports that Neftçi visited Şamaxı, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.
With this result, the Baku-based club sits in 6th place with 31 points, while the hosts remain 8th with 26 points.
Earlier in the round, Kəpəz defeated Sumqayıt 3-0, and Zirə secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Araz-Naxçıvan.
The league standings continue to show a tight battle for mid-table positions as teams prepare for the final stretch of the season.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!