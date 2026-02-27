Ethiopia’s PM visits grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at Alley of Honor [PHOTOS]

27 February 2026 09:50 (UTC+04:00)

On February 27, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, paid tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Leader and architect of the country’s modern independent state, Heydar Aliyev, by visiting his grave at the Alley of Honor in Baku.

AzerNEWS reports that during the solemn ceremony, the Ethiopian Prime Minister laid a wreath at the grave of the late statesman, honoring his legacy and contributions to the formation and development of modern Azerbaijan.

The delegation also commemorated the memory of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, placing fresh flowers at her grave.

As part of the visit, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also paid respects at the graves of distinguished public and state figure Aziz Aliyev and talented physician Tamerlan Aliyev, laying bouquets in tribute to their contributions.

The commemorative visit underscored the symbolic dimension of the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s official trip, highlighting respect for Azerbaijan’s historical legacy and national figures.