Azernews.Az

Thursday February 26 2026

Azerbaijan-Greece trade falls sharply in past month

26 February 2026 17:37 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan-Greece trade falls sharply in past month
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

In January of this year, the volume of trade transactions between Azerbaijan and Greece amounted to 55.1 million US dollars, AzerNEWS reports. According to data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the figure is...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more