Modi says India stands by Israel with full conviction, as he calls it their 'fatherland'

26 February 2026 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told lawmakers in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday that India stands with Israel "firmly with full conviction", AzerNEWS reports.

Modi to Israel: 'We feel your pain, we share your grief'

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Israel, said he carries "the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7."

The October 7 terror attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian groups on Israel killed some 1,200 people, with 251 people taken hostage. In response, Israel launched a military operation that has lasted over two years in Gaza, with Israeli media reporting that Israel accepted the estimate from the Gaza Health Ministry that over 70,000 Palestinians were killed in the war.

"We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment and beyond," Modi said.

The Indian leader did not mention the loss of Palestinian life in the war during his Knesset address. A UN special committee and a commission of inquiry as well as outside academic experts have labeled Israel's actions in Gaza a "genocide." Israel denies this characterization.

At the Knesset, Modi said "countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action," and added that India "supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability."

"Israel is our fatherland and India their motherland"

In discussing migration between India and Israel, the Indian Prime Minister mentioned that, historically, there was migration from India to Israel. This was particularly evident in the mid-twentieth century when many Indian Jews relocated to Israel. Today, there is a vibrant community of Indian-origin Jews living in Israel.They have contributed to the building of modern Israel, in laboratories and hospitals, in classrooms, and also on the battlefield. They hold firmly that Israel is their fatherland and India their motherland. We are proud of them.

Modi expressed support for the Israel's normalization of relations with other Arab countries in the region, known as the Abraham Accords. He also affirmed his backing of US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

In addition to security, Modi's speech also touched on the close economic relationship between India and Israel.

"For the last few years, India has been the fastest growing major economy in the world," Modi said. "At the same time, Israel is a powerhouse of innovation and technological leadership. This creates a natural foundation for our forward-looking partnership."

A report from the State Bank of India released Tuesday said India's gross domestic product will likely grow at a rate of 8.1% during the October to December 2025 fiscal quarter. India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Israel, meanwhile, is a hub for tech startups, with a high rate of unicorn companies per capita. A unicorn is a privately held company valued at more than $1 billion (about €850 million).

"We are committed to expanding trade, strengthening investment flows and promoting joint infrastructure development," Modi said. "I see a lot of synergies in areas such as quantum technologies, semiconductors and artificial intelligence. We are also working with Israel on creating cross-border financial linkages using our digital public infrastructure."