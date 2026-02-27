Qatar Airways extends Iran flight cancellations for 'couple of months'

27 February 2026 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Qatar Airways has extended temporary flight cancellations to and from Iran until June 30, 2026, according to a trade advisory notice issued by the airline, AzerNEWS reports.

The notice said Qatar Airways will continue operating limited daily flights between Doha and Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport during the period.

Under the schedule outlined in the advisory, one daily flight will operate in each direction between the two cities from March 1 through June 30.

All other Qatar Airways flights to and from Iran remain canceled, the notice said.

Countries including Canada, China, and additionally the US envoy to Israel have urged their citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible.

After the last round of talks between the US and Iran last year, officials from both sides hailed what they called progress in the negotiations at that time.

But weeks later, Israel launched an all-out assault against Iran, and the US joined in, bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities.

US and Iranian officials were scheduled to meet again days before the bombs started falling.

“We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue! My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform hours before Israel launched its attack.

So, despite assurances from US and Iranian officials that they prefer a deal and reports that the ongoing talks have been positive, renewed conflict cannot be ruled out.

The US is continuing to amass fighter jets and aircraft carriers in the region in what has been described as the largest military buildup since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Israel and the US have shown willingness to attack during negotiations – if not use the talks as a ploy to catch Iran by surprise.