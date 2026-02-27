Canada, US envoy to Israel urge their citizens to ‘leave Iran now if you can’

27 February 2026 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Canada calls on any of its citizens in Iran to leave as soon as possible as tensions remain high in the region, AzerNEWS reports.

“Canadians in Iran: Due to ongoing tensions, hostilities in the region could resume with little or no warning. Leave Iran now if you can do so safely,” the government says. “Ensure travel documents are up-to-date and keep sufficient supplies in case you need to shelter in place.”

Earlier this week, Australia said it was instructing family members of its diplomats posted in Israel and Lebanon to leave, and that its citizens in either country should consider leaving before it is too late.

Poland, Sweden, India and others have also called on their citizens to leave Iran as the region holds its breath for a potential escalation.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reportedly tells embassy staffers that if they want to leave Israel they must do so “TODAY.”

If any staffers or family members want to depart, they “should do so TODAY,” Huckabee writes in the email sent this morning at 10:24 a.m. local time, according to The New York Times.

The embassy’s call for non-emergency staff to depart “will likely result in high demand for airline seats today,” he writes. “Focus on getting a seat to anyplace from which you can then continue travel to DC, but the first priority will be getting expeditiously out of country.”

The NYTimes says the email was verified by three people.

“There is no need to panic,” Huckabee reportedly wrote, “but for those desiring to leave, it’s important to make plans to depart sooner rather than later.”