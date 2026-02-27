Azerbaijan judo referees enhance skills through seminar [PHOTOS]

27 February 2026 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A seminar for members of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation's Refereeing Committee has been conducted by Daniel Lascau, Sports Director of the International Judo Federation Academy, AzerNEWS reports.

The event featured extensive discussions on evaluation criteria, the application of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, and the correct interpretation of controversial situations.

In his speech, Daniel Lascau emphasized the importance of improving refereeing quality at international tournaments, noting that such educational seminars organized by national federations play a key role in the professional development of referees.

Through interactive presentations and practical examples, he answered participants' questions and analyzed real competition scenarios.

National-level and internationally certified referees took part in the seminar. At the end of the event, participants were awarded relevant certificates.

The main goal of the training session was to enhance referees' theoretical knowledge and practical skills, explain the latest updates to international rules, and ensure a unified approach to match officiating.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide.

The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.