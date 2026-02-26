Azerbaijan announces players for EuroBasket 2029

26 February 2026 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The extended squad of the Azerbaijan men's national basketball team has been announced for the preliminary qualification round of the "EuroBasket 2029", where they will face Ireland and North Macedonia, AzerNEWS reports.

Head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev has invited 15 players to the training camp. The players called up are Amil Hamzayev, Akbar Mammadov (both Neftchi PFK), Emmanuel Agbason, Endar Poladkhanli, Shirzad Shirzadov, Kamran Mammadov (all Sabah BK), Ulash Turgut, Jabrayil Akbarov (both Ganja BK), Elshad Shirzadov (Ordu BK), Wesley Van Beck (CB Tenerife, Spain), Derin Berkoz (NTD), Rashid Abbasov, Erjan Donat (both Shaki BK), Ismayil Abdullayev and Saadettin Donat (both Absheron Lions BK).

Although Akbar Mammadov and Ismayil Abdullayev were initially included in the extended squad, they were unable to continue the training camp due to injuries.

The Azerbaijan national team will face Ireland on February 27 and North Macedonia on March 2.

EuroBasket 2029 will mark the 43rd edition of the EuroBasket tournament, the men’s continental championship held every four years and organized by FIBA Europe.

As with the previous four editions, the competition will be jointly hosted by several nations, with Estonia, Greece, Slovenia, and Spain and is scheduled to take place in the summer of 2029.

Note that Germany is entering the tournament as the reigning champions.