Azerbaijan’s Deputy FM participates in UN Human Rights Council High-Level Segment [PHOTOS]

25 February 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, visited Geneva from February 23 to 25, 2026, to participate in the high-level segment of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the visit, Deputy Minister Mammadov delivered a speech at the high-level segment and held several bilateral meetings with senior officials.

In his address, he highlighted the current status of the post-conflict normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, issues arising from the Washington Agreement, and the potential contributions of the Zangazur corridor to regional development.

He also outlined Azerbaijan’s efforts to address the humanitarian consequences of the previous conflict, including clarifying the fate of missing persons, combating landmine threats, and facilitating the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons under the “Great Return” program.

Deputy Minister Mammadov emphasized that widespread landmine contamination remains a serious obstacle to the full realization of human rights and stressed the importance of strengthening international cooperation in this area.

He further highlighted that trials of individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity have been conducted in accordance with international law and national legislation, underscoring Azerbaijan’s commitment to justice.

The Deputy Minister recalled that the UNHRC Working Group on Arbitrary Detention’s opinion on the Ruben Vardanyan case, published on March 13, 2025, reaffirmed that Azerbaijan’s legal procedures complied with international standards, rejecting Armenia’s claims.

Additionally, he noted Azerbaijan’s growing role as a platform for international dialogue, pointing out that COP29 held in Baku made a significant contribution to accelerating climate action. This year, Azerbaijan will host several major UN events, including the 82nd session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum, and the 7th World Intercultural Dialogue Forum.