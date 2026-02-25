New steps taken to advance para-taekwondo in country [PHOTOS]

25 February 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee (NPC) and the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation (ATF) are taking significant steps to further the development of para-taekwondo in the country, AzerNEWS reports.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation has been officially signed between the two organizations. Following the signing, officials from both institutions held a meeting to discuss the future of their joint initiatives.

During the meeting, discussions focused on sustaining the achievements in para-taekwondo and exploring opportunities to broaden cooperation in this field.

Under the terms of the memorandum, the parties will work together to promote the growth of para-taekwondo nationwide, increase participation among individuals with disabilities, enhance public engagement, and implement joint projects.

The memorandum was signed by Togrul Rahimov, Secretary General of the NPC, and Aygul Abdullayeva, Secretary General of the ATF, marking a new era of partnership in Azerbaijani para-sports.

Founded in 1996, the National Paralympic Committee is now commemorating three decades of dedicated service and achievement.

Over the period from 1996 to 2026, Azerbaijani Paralympians have competed in nine Paralympic Games, winning an impressive 27 gold, 21 silver, and 20 bronze medals.

In total, the country’s athletes have claimed 27 Paralympic titles, 29 world championships, and 55 European championship titles, underscoring Azerbaijan’s strong presence on the international Paralympic stage.

The National Paralympic Committee has unveiled its new official logo, along with a special emblem created to mark the 30th anniversary, both of which have already been presented to the public.

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in the country, attracting athletes of all ages.

The Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its foundation in 1992.

In 2018, Radik Isayev (80 kg) was crowned European Champion for the second time in his career.

Another national taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.

In 2021, Azerbaijani female taekwondo athlete Minaya Akbarova claimed a bronze medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She won the bronze medal in the 46 kg weight class.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani taekwondo team won five medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The taekwondo fighters won one gold, two silver, and two bronze in Konya, Turkiye.

The medals came from Farida Azizova (gold medal), Javad Aghayev, Minaya Akbarova (silver medals), Hashim Mahammadov, and Patimat Abakarova (bronze).

In total, Azerbaijani sportsmen captured 99 medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34 bronze.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with silver medals.

The national team secured a total of seven medals, including two gold, two silver and three bronze.