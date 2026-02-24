UEFA Champions League play-offs kick off today

24 February 2026 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The UEFA Champions League play-off round continues today with the start of the second-leg matches, AzerNEWS reports.

The opening match of the day will take place in Spain, where Atlético Madrid will face Belgian club Club Brugge. The first leg of this encounter ended in a 3-3 draw.

Other matches will see Bayer Leverkusen host Olympiacos, Inter Milan take on Bodø/Glimt, and Newcastle United face Qarabag.

The schedule for the UEFA Champions League play-off round second-leg matches on February 24 is as follows. Atlético Madrid will play against Club Brugge at 21:45, with the first leg having ended 3-3.

Bayer Leverkusen will host Olympiacos at midnight, after winning 2-0 in the first leg. At the same time, Inter Milan will face Bodø/Glimt, having lost 1-3 in the first leg. Also at midnight, Newcastle United will host Qarabag, following a 6-1 victory in the first leg.

The remaining play-off matches will take place on February 25.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans worldwide.

Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time.

The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League marks the 71st edition of Europe's top club football competition, and the 34th since it was rebranded from the European Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

The final will take place on May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.