23 February 2026 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Part of the flight data related to the notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein, stored by the Royal Air Force (RAF), was destroyed due to the expiration of the information retention period, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Times.

Three months ago, London police reopened an investigation into human trafficking linked to Epstein. However, investigators were informed that some of the relevant flight records had already been destroyed. The data in question concerned flights from two decades ago, but RAF policy only preserves passenger lists for three months, after which the records are automatically deleted.

The article notes that while police can still interview airport staff, the current data retention policy complicates efforts to identify individuals who traveled to the UK in connection with Epstein. In contrast, commercial airline passenger lists are typically retained for six to seven years, providing a longer window for investigation.

On February 22, reports emerged that Prince Andrew, brother of King Charles III, may have used RAF planes and bases in connection with meetings involving Epstein. Previously, the King authorized access to certain documents related to the investigation into Andrew’s links with Epstein.

This case highlights how data retention policies, even within government agencies, can have a major impact on long-term criminal investigations. Experts suggest that expanding record-keeping periods for flights involving high-risk individuals could help law enforcement track movements and connections more effectively in future investigations.