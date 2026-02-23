South Korea to boost support for defense-focused startups

23 February 2026 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea plans to support the growth of 100 defense-focused startups by 2030, aiming to boost the defense industry’s innovation potential and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies, government officials announced Monday, AzerNEWS reports, citing Korean media.

As part of this initiative, the government also aims to foster 30 venture companies capable of generating 100 billion won ($69 million) in annual sales by 2030, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

Under the plan, startups will be given opportunities to collaborate with military branches and established defense contractors, helping to reduce barriers to market entry. The initiative also includes support for early-stage research and development in defense technology and ensures that startups can compete for defense contracts on an equal footing with larger corporations.

To track progress, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and DAPA will establish a cross-departmental oversight body to monitor implementation and make adjustments as needed.

This move reflects South Korea’s growing focus on technologically advanced defense solutions, such as AI-powered surveillance, autonomous drones, and cyber defense systems. By nurturing startups in this sector, the country aims not only to strengthen national security but also to position itself as a global hub for defense innovation in the coming decade.