Lamborghini opts for hybrids over electric cars

24 February 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Italian automaker Lamborghini has decided to abandon plans for a fully electric car, citing high development costs and limited consumer interest, AzerNEWS reports.

“This decision comes after more than a year of extensive internal discussions, engagement with customers and dealers, as well as thorough market analysis,” said the company’s CEO. He added that investing in fully electric vehicles “when the market and our customer base are not ready would be an expensive hobby and financially irresponsible toward shareholders, customers, employees, and their families.”

In 2023, Lamborghini unveiled a concept for the all-electric Lanzador, featuring two electric motors and all-wheel drive. Production had been tentatively planned for 2028, but the project has now been shelved.

Instead, Lamborghini will focus on developing plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). According to the company, by 2030 all of its models will feature hybrid powertrains, while traditional internal combustion engines will continue “for as long as possible,” preserving the brand’s iconic sound and performance.

Lamborghini is part of Audi, which in turn belongs to the German Volkswagen Group. In 2025, the company set a record by selling 10,747 cars. Europe and the Middle East remain its largest markets, while U.S. sales declined by nearly 10%.

The strong performance of Lamborghini’s Revuelto hybrid supercar contributed significantly to these results, with prices starting at £450,000 ($605,000). The plug-in hybrid Urus SUV, starting at around £210,000 ($285,000), also sold well. Last year, Lamborghini expanded its hybrid lineup with the Temerario, priced from £260,000 ($350,000).

Despite halting its fully electric program, Lamborghini continues to push technological boundaries. The hybrid models combine the brand’s signature roar with eco-friendly efficiency, offering a glimpse into the future of high-performance supercars that balance speed, style, and sustainability.