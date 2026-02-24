US top general Caine thinks war with Iran can be 'easily won'

24 February 2026 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump stated on Monday that today's report, which claimed US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine warned him about "significant risks" of attacking Iran, is "100% incorrect," and that the general believes the war against Iran would be "easily won", AzerNEWS reports.

"General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack," he added.

The US president said that everything that has been written about Iran was written "incorrectly, and purposefully so," noting that it will be "a very bad day" for Iran if no deal is reached.

The Washington Post newspaper reported earlier in the day that Caine had told Trump during a meeting last week that a lack of critical munitions and support from regional allies could hinder US efforts to contain a possible Iranian retaliation in the event of an attack by the US.

US munitions stockpiles, including those used in missile defence systems, have been stretched thin by their use in support of allies such as Israel and Ukraine, according to the report.

“Caine also has raised concerns about the scale of any Iran campaign, its inherent complexity and the possibility of US casualties,” the newspaper reported, citing a person familiar with “internal discussions” on the matter.

Caine’s office responded to The Washington Post article by stating that he is tasked with providing “a range of military options, as well as secondary considerations and associated impacts and risks, to the civilian leaders who make America’s security decisions”.

The online news outlet Axios, which also reported on Caine’s concerns in discussions with Trump, said in an article on Monday evening that Caine has been the sole military figure briefing Trump on Iran for several weeks.

The outlet reported that the US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief, Admiral Brad Cooper, tasked with overseeing US military operations in the Middle East, has not been invited to meetings or spoken with Trump since January.