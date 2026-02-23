Mobile phone bans in schools don’t affect performance

23 February 2026 22:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A study conducted in the Czech Republic suggests that banning mobile phones in schools does not necessarily improve student academic performance. Researchers from the Faculty of Social Sciences at Masaryk University found that while students may be less distracted without their phones, they often become more restless or undisciplined in class, AzerNEWS reports.

The study analyzed data from 21 countries and indicates that blanket bans on phones may not be effective in every school. Moreover, such restrictions do not directly address issues like cyberbullying or Internet addiction, which remain significant challenges in modern education.

Experts emphasize that it is far more beneficial to educate students on responsible technology use rather than simply banning devices. Encouraging healthy digital habits, guiding children through the online world, and adapting rules to local school conditions are more effective strategies. Schools should also pay attention to how lessons are organized, the timing of breaks, and opportunities for students to move and recharge.

In the Czech Republic, strict phone prohibitions are mostly applied to younger students, but the study suggests that flexibility and guidance may yield better long-term results.

Some schools experimenting with moderated phone use have found that allowing short, structured phone breaks can actually improve focus and motivation, as students feel trusted and learn to manage their digital lives responsibly. This approach could become a model for balancing technology and learning in classrooms worldwide.