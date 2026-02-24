Baku to host memorial evening in honor of Hajibaba Huseynov [VIDEO]

24 February 2026 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On March 4, Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall will host an evening dedicated to the memory of the outstanding representative of Azerbaijani mugham art, Hajibaba Huseynov, AzerNEWS reports.

The main goal of the evening is to preserve and promote the rich legacy of Hajibaba Huseynov, commemorate his invaluable contribution to the development of Azerbaijani mugham, and promote national musical values.

The program will feature renowned singers and musicians: Honored Artist Agil Malikov, People's Artists Simara Imanova and Zabit Nabizade, Honored Artists Zakir Aliyev and Nuriya Huseynova, as well as singers Rovshan Bashirov, Huseyn Malikov, Mammad Najafov, Vefa Vazirova, Elgiz Aliyev, and Mutallim Demirov.

The soloists will be accompanied by a folk instrument ensemble led by People's Artist Elchin Gashimov (tar) and Honored Artist Elnur Akhmadov (kamancha).

The concert program will feature tasnifs, mughams, and folk songs.

