Ukraine strikes deep inside Russia hitting key missile factory

23 February 2026 01:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Ukraine has struck one of Russia’s most strategically significant defence facilities, targeting the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant in a remote region nearly 800 miles from the Ukrainian border. The overnight attack marks the deepest strike yet carried out by Kyiv using a domestically produced weapon.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the strike caused a fire at the plant, a facility central to Russia’s missile production network. The regional governor, Alexander Brechalov, confirmed that the site had been attacked, reporting damage and injuries. Eleven people were said to have been wounded, with three hospitalised. Independent verification of the extent of the damage was not immediately available.

The weapon used was a Flamingo cruise missile, developed by a Ukrainian startup in under nine months. Assembled in part using engines salvaged from decommissioned Soviet-era training aircraft, the missile represents a significant step forward in Ukraine’s domestic arms production capability. The strike underlines Kyiv’s growing ability to project force deep into Russian territory without relying exclusively on Western-supplied systems.

The Votkinsk plant is not an ordinary industrial site. It manufactures the Iskander short-range ballistic missile, which Russia has used extensively throughout the war in Ukraine. The facility is also involved in producing Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and components for intercontinental ballistic missiles, making it a linchpin in Russia’s broader strike architecture, including its strategic nuclear forces.

Iskander missiles have repeatedly been deployed against Ukrainian cities. On 27 June 2023, one struck the Ria Pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk, killing 13 civilians, including children. Among the victims was the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, who died from her injuries days later. In October that year, another Iskander attack on the village of Hroza killed 59 people, devastating an entire community gathered for a memorial.

The missile’s name, Iskander – the Arabic rendering of Alexander the Great – was intended to convey power and inevitability. On Saturday night, the factory responsible for its production was engulfed in flames.

The attack signals a widening of Ukraine’s military strategy. By targeting the infrastructure that sustains Russia’s missile arsenal rather than merely intercepting incoming strikes, Kyiv appears to be seeking to degrade Moscow’s long-term capacity to wage war.

The strike also carries symbolic weight. A facility at the heart of Russia’s missile manufacturing complex – one tied to both battlefield and nuclear capabilities – has now been reached by a domestically developed Ukrainian weapon. In doing so, Ukraine has demonstrated that distance alone no longer guarantees safety for key elements of Russia’s defence industry.

Whether the damage will significantly disrupt missile production remains unclear. But the message is unmistakable: the geography of the war is shifting, and Russia’s military-industrial backbone is increasingly within reach.