NATO to hold “Dynamic Manta 2026” naval drills in Central Mediterranean

23 February 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Member states of the NATO will take part in the annual “Dynamic Manta 2026” naval exercises from February 23 to March 6, AzerNEWS reports.

The maneuvers will be conducted in the central Mediterranean Sea, within the territorial waters of Italy.

The exercises will primarily focus on anti-submarine warfare operations. Participating forces are expected to carry out tactical maneuvers aimed at detecting and tracking submarines, enhancing their capabilities in underwater defense scenarios.

In addition, the drills will involve coordination between air and naval forces, intelligence-sharing activities, and joint operational planning in both deep-sea and littoral environments.

Dynamic Manta is regarded as one of NATO’s key annual multinational exercises dedicated to anti-submarine warfare, bringing together allied naval and air assets to strengthen interoperability and collective defense readiness.