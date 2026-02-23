Institute of Manuscripts to host conference on women in science

23 February 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On October 9, the Institute of Manuscripts will host a republican scientific conference on the topic "Azerbaijani Women in Science: Achievements and New Challenges", AzerNEWS reports. The event is timed to the 125th anniversary of the establishment of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev's Girls' School (1901).

The conference will bring together scientists and researchers from various higher education institutions and research institutions of the country. Those wishing to participate in the event must submit the full text of their reports by May 31.

Information on accepted materials will be announced on June 15-30. Reports of master's and doctoral students must be submitted together with the opinion of their scientific supervisors, and a scanned version of the opinion must be attached to the documents.

The working languages ​​of the conference are Azerbaijani, Turkish, Russian and English.

The conference will feature presentations on topics such as the history and graduates of Taghiyev's girls' school, the scientific activities and achievements of Azerbaijani women, scientific challenges faced in the modern era, female manuscript researchers, prominent female figures in classical sources, the image of women in literature, the role of women in education and social activities, and gender equality in science.

The texts of the presentations should be sent to the e-mail address [email protected].

The event will be held at 26 Istiglaliyyat Street. For more information, please contact:+994 50 541 78 84.