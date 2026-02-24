Urban Planning Chief meets new UN Representative in Azerbaijan

24 February 2026 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Chairman Anar Guliyev met on February 23 with Igor Garafulic, the newly appointed United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the Committee, Guliyev briefed the UN official on Azerbaijan’s national development priorities and the progress achieved in post-conflict reconstruction and rebuilding efforts, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The meeting also highlighted the declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in Azerbaijan.

In addition, detailed information was shared about preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled to be held in Baku in May.