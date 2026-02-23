Azerbaijan, Iran hold 17th meeting to boost trade and transport cooperation

23 February 2026 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The 17th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission on economic, trade, and humanitarian cooperation is currently underway. The session is co-chaired by Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, and Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, according to Iran’s embassy in Baku.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the talks cover all areas of bilateral cooperation, reviewing programs and projects to be implemented and developed by next year. Key focus areas include transportation and cross-border infrastructure, which have already seen significant progress.

Participants are also discussing ongoing projects in economy, transport, and energy sectors, including:

Construction of the Rasht–Astara railway line to fully leverage the North–South Transport Corridor.

Collaboration on priority hydroelectric power stations: “Khudafarin,” “Giz Galasi,” and the Ordubad–Marazad HPP projects.

Operational plans for the Aghband–Kalaleh bridge, following the completion of its construction.

The meeting is expected to conclude with the signing of a joint memorandum by the co-chairs, summarizing the agreements reached and outlining future economic, cultural, and other cooperation initiatives between Azerbaijan and Iran.